Chennai

Gambling den busted in T. Nagar

The Mambalam police on Tuesday raided a gambling den and arrested 19 persons and seized ₹1.36 lakh from them.

According to the police, they raided a lodge on Sarojini Street, T. Nagar, and nabbed the men playing cards. During inquiry, it was found that they were involved in betting. Nineteen persons, including Gowtham, Ansari, Srinivasan and Joseph, were arrested and later released on station bail.

