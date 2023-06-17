G20 domestic outreach event attracts 200 participants

June 17, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

A G20 Domestic Outreach Event on “India’s G20 Roadmap to achieve a sustainable future” was organised at the Reserve Bank Staff College, Chennai, on Saturday on the eve of the third G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG) meeting in Mahabalipuram. The event highlighted the significance of G20 in addressing the concerns of developing countries through the priorities taken up by the SFWG during India’s G20 presidency. The workshop had two panel discussions on “Scaling up social impact investment in India” along with experience sharing and “Capacity Building of the Ecosystem for Sustainable Finance”. Over 200 persons attended the event. Geetu Joshi, adviser, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and Marcos Neto, director, Sustainable Finance Hub, UNDP, participated.

