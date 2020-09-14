Chennai

G. Sugumar takes charge as Fisheries University Vice Chancellor

G. Sugumar, who was appointed Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University on August 20, received his appointment letter from Governor-Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday.

Mr. Sugumar, who succeeds S. Felix, was earlier the professor and head of the Department of Fish Processing Technology at the Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi. He has teaching experience of 33 years. He will be serving as V-C for a period of three years from the date of appointment.

