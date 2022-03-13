G Square’s beach clean-up drive removes over six tonnes of waste

The clean-up event was conducted in association with the Environmentalist Foundation of India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

G Square, jointly with The Hindu, organised a massive beach clean-up campaign at the Muttukaadu Beach on Sunday morning.

Volunteers from various parts of the city participated in campaign titled ‘Team up to clean up my city, my coast, my environment’.

The second round of the beach clean-up drive by these green warriors saw all kinds of wastes, including piled up plastic, footwear, thermocol and glass pieces being removed. They weighed over six tonnes.

The clean-up event was conducted in association with the Environmentalist Foundation of India, which is the knowledge partner, and is planned to be held in Kovalam on March 20, Injambakkam on March 27 and Panaiyur beach on April 3.