G Square announces entertainment and fun activities at Singaperumal Koil

April 26, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

G Square has announced ‘Entertainment Unlimited: A Weekend Getaway for Families’ for the public to explore a variety of entertainment and fun-filled activities on April 27 at G Square Pavillion, Singaperumal Koil.

The event, powered by The Hindu, promises an unforgettable evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., filled with dynamic performances. It will feature the veena maestro Rajhesh Vaidhya, alongside the engaging stand-up comedian, Aadhavan.

In addition to the live performances, attendees can savour a variety of food options from local stalls. The event also caters to children with a host of fun activities, designed specifically for them, including Mini Golf, Catch the Fish, Jenga Tube, Aim the Velcro, Air Hockey, Electronic Basket, Box the Bag, Mind Ball, Mirror Track, Lucky 7, Coin Drop and Bouncing Castle.

“We at G Square are thrilled to announce our collaboration with The Hindu for Entertainment Unlimited. Together, we’re curating an exceptional experience event designed to whisk you and your family away from your ordinary routine life into a world of excitement and relaxation. Join us for an evening of music, laughter, and culinary delights, all set within the secure embrace of our plotted development community,” Latha Aranganathan, Chief Marketing Officer of G Square said in a release.