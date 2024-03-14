G Square inaugurates mini library at government school in Kancheepuram

March 14, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

G Square Group, in association with The Hindu, inaugurated a mini library in the Government Middle School in Angambakkam, Kancheepuram district, on Wednesday. The social initiative, ‘Spreading the Joy of Reading’, is part of the Lit Fest 2024.

The school, which caters to 121 students and comprise Classes 1 to 8, was provided with 400 brand new books to inculcate reading habit among the students. Praveen Kumar, Assistant Vice President (Marketing), G Square Group, said the library would provide the students with a vast expanse of knowledge, encouraging them to leverage the resource to shape promising careers.

T. Thanigai Arasu, Headmaster of the school, and Angambakkam panchayat president D. Elumalai, participated in the inaugural event.

