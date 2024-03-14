GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

G Square inaugurates mini library at government school in Kancheepuram

March 14, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A total of 400 books were provided to the school to inculcate reading habit among the students.

A total of 400 books were provided to the school to inculcate reading habit among the students. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

G Square Group, in association with The Hindu, inaugurated a mini library in the Government Middle School in Angambakkam, Kancheepuram district, on Wednesday. The social initiative, ‘Spreading the Joy of Reading’, is part of the Lit Fest 2024. 

The school, which caters to 121 students and comprise Classes 1 to 8, was provided with 400 brand new books to inculcate reading habit among the students. Praveen Kumar, Assistant Vice President (Marketing), G Square Group, said the library would provide the students with a vast expanse of knowledge, encouraging them to leverage the resource to shape promising careers. 

T. Thanigai Arasu, Headmaster of the school, and Angambakkam panchayat president D. Elumalai, participated in the inaugural event. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.