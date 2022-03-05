G Square and The Hindu plan to organise beach clean-up at Akkarai this Sunday

March 05, 2022 02:03 IST

Volunteers may join the massive beach clean-up exercise planned along the stretch of East Coast Road this weekend. G Square group along with The Hindu is organising the event at Akkarai beach on March 6 between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Environmentalist Foundation of India is the knowledge partner of the event being held in six major hotspots every Sunday. Similar clean-up exercises will be organised at Muttukadu beach on March 13, Kovalam beach (March 20), Injambakkam beach (March 27) and Panaiyur beach (April 3).

To volunteer, register at: bit.ly/GQTHBC2 or scan QR Code. For queries, volunteers may contact. 8778656539.