G Square and The Hindu plan to organise beach clean-up at Akkarai this Sunday
Volunteers may join the massive beach clean-up exercise planned along the stretch of East Coast Road this weekend. G Square group along with The Hindu is organising the event at Akkarai beach on March 6 between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Environmentalist Foundation of India is the knowledge partner of the event being held in six major hotspots every Sunday. Similar clean-up exercises will be organised at Muttukadu beach on March 13, Kovalam beach (March 20), Injambakkam beach (March 27) and Panaiyur beach (April 3).
To volunteer, register at: bit.ly/GQTHBC2 or scan QR Code. For queries, volunteers may contact. 8778656539.
