G for green living

There is a lot of awareness about what is wrong with the environment, but little information about what to do about it. And, where there is information, there is often a lack of will to act on it.

How to create a generation of people who will be willing to set aside time and resources for environment protection?

Tree Bank Enviro, a voluntary organisation focussing on tree-planting across Chennai, says it has the answer — train children in environment-friendly green practices when they are very young.

Tree Bank Enviro recently conducted a sapling plantation programme at S.R.K.M.P.S. Nursery Primary School, Mylapore.

The organisation provided saplings, seeds, mini plantation pots, sand and natural manure, and taught the children how to plant the saplings.G. Mullaivanam, founder-chairman of Tree Bank Enviro, spoke to the children about the importance of planting and conserving trees. He explained the facts about environmental pollution resulting from destruction of trees.

Mullaivanam said sustainability is a key challenge in implementing environmental projects. Such initiatives should not be limited to the government and there should be active participation from the community as well.“Today's children will grow up to be the unfortunate victims of this generation's unrestrained exploitation of the environment and hence, it is important to connect them with nature,” he said.

The team from Tree Bank urged the children to water the saplings daily and protect them. Tree Bank has also launched 'Vanaththukkul Chennai', a project to plant, protect trees, and restore the green cover in the city. Those

Residents can provide saplings, tree guards, manure, plantation tools, water hoses, gloves and food for volunteers engaged in programmes under this project.

If you want Tree Bank Enviro to come to your school and help with the project, contact 9444004310 or 9382184310.