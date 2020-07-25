Furore over overhead power cable running over open plot

Residents’ reaction to an overhead power line running across an open plot in Kolathur lies somewhere between anger and fear.

Last year, around December, a small group of residents including school students came together to develop a small piece of open land on Fifth Street at V.V. Nagar Extension in Kolathur into a ‘playground’. They spent nearly two months to clear the place of thick vegetation and level the sandy floor. With civic officials’ help, they formed a team to prevent dumping of garbage and the space from being encroached upon. Till the lockdown came into effect, they made good use of the space.

Now, residents and Tangedco officials are at loggerheads, as the latter have set up an overhead power cable over an open space on a temporary basis. The temporary overhead power line was set up by Tangedco as a stop-gap arrangement to provide power supply after the electricity box in a household got burnt. As per the norms, such temporary overhead power lines should be replaced with a permanent underground cable connection in a week’s time. But it has not happened in this case.

“Many children play in the open plot and stray cattle also roam around,” says Sumanth Reddy, a long-time resident in Kolathur, adding that the hanging power line can be dangerous.

Unlike adjoining areas such as V.V. Nagar, Murugan Nagar, Kumaran Nagar and Poompuhar Nagar, V.V. Nagar Extension does not have a separate playground and park for residents, a factor that encouraged them to have this open land developed.

Some residents have complained to the Tangedco office in Rajaji Nagar highlighting the risk posed by this overhead power line.

“I gave a written complaint to the local Tangedco officials a few weeks ago. Later, I took it up with senior Tangedco officials but no one has responded yet,” says S. Venugopal, a resident.

Tangedco officials say that the necessary cable-laying charges and the cost of the underground cable should be paid by the said consumer before providing such an underground power line connection. Tangedco says that there is a delay in paying these charges. Residents says that instead of taking strict action against errant consumer, Tangedco is putting the safety of other residents in the neighbourhood at risk.

“Steps will be taken to remove the temporary overhead power line across the open land soon,” says a Tangedco official.