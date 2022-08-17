Furore over appointment of Kalvi TV’s CEO

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the recent appointment of a CEO for the Tamil Nadu School Education Department’s Kalvi TV, a furore has broken out, with several people taking to social media and questioning the appointee’s alleged ideological affiliations.

The proceedings from the Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training, issued on August 8, stated that Manikanda Boopathi was appointed as the CEO of Kalvi TV on a temporary basis for two years. A circular said his service might be extended, year on year, based on his performance.

A severe backlash followed on social media, with several persons questioning his “affiliation to the RSS”. In an interaction with the media on Independence Day, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was asked about the backlash and Mr. Boopathi’s links to the RSS. He said the work that he would do was more important.

He said the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme ran into a similar criticism when it was introduced, and the Department was careful that no ideology should be spread through any medium.

While there is speculation about withdrawal of the appointment, officials of the Department remained unavailable for comment.

The Kalvi TV, which was started a few years ago, played an important role when schools remained shut for over two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It telecast specially designed video lessons for students of all classes through the day, besides a number of interactive programmes.