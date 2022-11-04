Furniture shop owner arrested on charge of raping his employee in Selaiyur

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 04, 2022 19:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Selaiyur police on Thursday arrested a 29-year-old man who runs a furniture shop on charges of raping a woman employee.

The police said the victim, a 21-year-old woman from Pallikaranai who worked as a salesperson at the shop run by T. Arun Kumar, 29, since 2018, alleged that he had left his mobile phone with her recently while talking to the customers. She noticed that he had obscene videos stored on the mobile phone. When he realised that she knew about the videos on his phone, he threatened to harm her family and demanded sexual favour from her. He subsequently raped her several times.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Based on her complaint, the Selaiyur police arrested the accused on charges of rape and remanded him in judicial custody after producing him before a court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
sexual assault & rape

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app