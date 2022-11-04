Furniture shop owner arrested on charge of raping his employee in Selaiyur

The Selaiyur police on Thursday arrested a 29-year-old man who runs a furniture shop on charges of raping a woman employee.

The police said the victim, a 21-year-old woman from Pallikaranai who worked as a salesperson at the shop run by T. Arun Kumar, 29, since 2018, alleged that he had left his mobile phone with her recently while talking to the customers. She noticed that he had obscene videos stored on the mobile phone. When he realised that she knew about the videos on his phone, he threatened to harm her family and demanded sexual favour from her. He subsequently raped her several times.

Based on her complaint, the Selaiyur police arrested the accused on charges of rape and remanded him in judicial custody after producing him before a court.