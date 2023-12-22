Funds to be released for internet in govt. primary and middle schools

December 22, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - Chennai

The School Education Department will release funds for establishing broadband connection at all government primary and middle schools to enable students to access Hi-Tech Labs and smart boards.

According to a notification, a recurring amount of ₹1,500 would be released from Samagra Shiksha for each school to enable access to the internet. The funds will be handled by the respective School Management Committees via the District Chief Education Officer.

Hi-Tech Labs were built in all government high and higher secondary schools during Phase 1 of the project. Students of Classes VI-XII have been taking various assessments through these labs. “As we progress to Phase 2, which is for elementary and middle schools, the first step is to ensure that internet connectivity is established,” said an official from the School Education Department. Each school would get over ₹15,000 to ensure internet connectivity of up to 100 Mbps.

“There is a push for digital learning, so we are also planning to push digital content,” the official added. The tender to set up the labs has been floated. The department is hopeful that students can use the labs by the next academic year.