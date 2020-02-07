Fundraising concert for doctors

Moving Big Band, a 20-member band from Sweden, will be performing in Chennai on Saturday and Sunday as part of a fundraiser event organised by alumni of Christian Medical College (CMC) to support doctors working in remote areas.
The organisers said that a few alumni of CMC, who are now senior doctors, have initiated a ‘CMC Alumni Medical Fund,’ to support doctors serving in rural and remote areas under circumstances that are almost always financially unrewarding. It was crucial to support them since healthcare in rural areas was witnessing chronic shortage of medical professionals, they said.
The Moving Big Band, which has 17 instrumentalists and three vocalists, will be performing in Hotel Radha Regent on Saturday and at the auditorium of Good Shepherd Matriculation School in Nugambakkam on Sunday at 6.30 p.m.
