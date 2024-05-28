Funding dreams of underprivileged students from rural Tamil Nadu

Anandam Foundation is located in Kodambakkam but its presence is felt at homes in the rural backwoods of Tamil Nadu, particularly this time of year.

The NGO’s founder Selvakumar S. points out that it has so far provided around 700 underprivileged students with the wherewithal to pursue college education. Its scholarship programme pays selected students’ way through their undergraduate studies and caps the assistance off with some critical handholding. The support continues till the students secure their first job, says the founder.

In 2020, the Government of Tamil Nadu bestowed the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Award on Anandam Foundation.

The Foundation brought this year’s selection process to a close last Sunday. Selvakumar discusses the rigour underpinning the process. The Foundation contacts rural schools encouraging students to apply for the scholarship through its website. Two rounds of telephonic verification follow to validate the applicants’ information. The Foundation then conducts surprise visits to the applicants’ homes to assess their socio-economic background. The fourth stage involves a face-to-face interview with a panel comprising the NGO’s donors and board members. Successful candidates then proceed to the final stage. Students accepted into the scholarship programme receive funding for their undergraduate studies, including hostel fees if they study far from home. Eligible students for the Anandam Foundation scholarship include those with top academic marks from socio-economically weaker sections, orphans, children with single parents, students whose parents are incapacitated, students from government-aided or government schools, and first-time graduates in their families.

Additionally, the NGO offers various skill development programmes, including English classes and value education, to further enhance the student’s personal and professional growth.

Durga R., a recent graduate who had benefited from the Anandam Foundation’s support, shares her story: “Hailing from a small village in Thanjavur district, my parents, both daily wage workers, struggled to support my education after my elder sister. Despite my academic achievements, I considered joining my parents in their work. However, my school headmaster encouraged me to apply to the Anandam Foundation. The entire process, from application to spot verification, was thorough and supportive. Today, I am a gold medalist in Tamil.”

Nithya A. from Papanasam, who has passed her 12th exams and dreams of becoming a doctor, says: “After my father passed away, my mother supported our family alone. Despite my excellent academic performance, pursuing a medical degree seemed impossible until I learned about the Anandam Foundation through a relative. My mother was initially unaware of my application, but she supported me when I was called for the interview. I am now eagerly waiting for Anandam’s assistance to achieve my dream.”

