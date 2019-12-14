Fund-raising event in Chennai to help patients battling cancer

From naturally-dyed bags to handwoven sarees, the arts and crafts market of the Wandering Artist Foundation has a host of things on offer for those who want to shop this weekend. And there’s something special about the market as well -- part of the proceeds will go towards helping those battling cancer.

Aishwarya Kannan of the Wandering Artist Foundation says the proceeds will be used to provide art therapy for those with cancer. From music to painting, different kinds of art therapy will be provided for cancer patients, she adds. “In this technology-driven world, everything has become robotic. These kinds of therapies can go a long way in helping to heal and giving patients much-needed relief. The therapists will teach patients dance or music or painting or clay modelling, something that they like and would want to engage with,” she says. It may be a group session or an individual session and it will be for both children and adults over a period of time.

Akshaya Arul, also of the Foundation, says this project itself is to show how art can help heal people. “Each artist will have a different thought process and way of helping patients. Some may have depression or other issues and we think these kinds of therapies will aid is bringing out their emotions,” she adds.

The art and craft market has powerloom and handwoven hand-block printed sarees from Chani. Vidyuth Sreenivasan who runs Chani says, there is a special segment still asking for handwoven sarees.

This apart, there is silver jewellery, naturally-dyed bags, bags made from discarded fabric, a variety of beautiful paintings, fridge magnets, key chains, stationery and organic soaps and products too.

The market is being held at Wandering Artist, 6th Main Road, RA Puram from 14 December to 15 December.