Fund crunch, vacancies dominate University of Madras’ Senate meeting

Concerns over the financial situation of the university and non-filling of vacancies dominated discussions at the Senate meeting of the University of Madras on Saturday.

A few Senate and Syndicate members, who spoke at the meeting after the passing of resolutions in the agenda, stressed on the need for urgent focus to address these issues.

Highlighting that the majority of teaching posts were vacant apart from many non-teaching posts, K. Jothi Sivagnanam, a Syndicate member and head, Department of Economics, said the university will be adversely affected during the accreditation process by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the ranking under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) if these vacancies were not filled.

“Importantly, what justice are we doing to students if we are not even providing teachers,” he asked.

Echoing similar concerns, Ramu Manivannan, head, Department of Politics and Public Administration, asked for measures to improve the finances of the university, he said it was unreasonable to increase various student fees instead of questioning the mismanagement of funds over the past ten years that had aggravated the situation.

Responding to the concerns, P. Duraisamy, Vice-Chancellor, pointed out that there were a few impediments like a freeze by the State government on appointments and lack of clarity on reservation policy that resulted in the inability to fill teaching vacancies. He assured the Senate that steps were being taken to fill the vacancies and address the financial situation through a request for a special grant from the State government.

Pensioners protest

Meanwhile, a group of retired non-teaching staff, belonging to the University of Madras Administrative Staff Pensioners’ Association, staged a demonstration in front of the Centenary Building where the meeting happened, condemning the inordinate delay in disbursing retirement benefits.

J. Ganapathy, general secretary of the association, said while 72 persons who retired since January 2016 had received a fraction of their retirement benefits, those who retired since May 2018 had not received anything yet.

V.S. Kamala Kannan, president of the association, said there was no clarity on how the university was planning to address their demands.