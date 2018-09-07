more-in

Looking for a good way to teach your children slokas? A website that was inaugurated mid week, aims to do just that. ‘Fun with Slokas’ is aimed at reviving the culture of learning the Hindu hymns without much difficulty for the kids and to enable them recite the hymns easily. The audio-visual compilation of 12 popular slokas set to tune by Jaya Kumar was launched by pianist Anil Srinivasan in the city. Mr. Srinivasan said the tradition of the grandmother teaching slokas to her grand children is slowly disappearing because the people are glued to the mega serials in televisions. He congratulated Ms. Kumar for bringing out such audio-video compilations making it easy, and fun for the children to learn the slokas.

The slokas are available for download on https://funwithslokas.com and is also available for download from YouTube.

Ms. Jaya Kumar said the inspiration to bring out the audio-video compilation of slokas was when she tried to teach the hymns to her granddaughter Disha. She said: “By using music and videos the slokas would attract the children to learn with joy.”

The music track for the videos was by R. Chandrasekhar and the direction and choreography by Suriya Narayanan and Sara Divya Mohan.