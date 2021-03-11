Fully robotic kidney transplantation done at private hospital in Chennai

Doctors at GEM Hospital and Research Centre performed the laproscopic procedure, using robotic arms,

A team of doctors from GEM Hospital and Research Centre, Chennai, has successfully performed a complete robotic kidney transplantation on a 36-year-old female patient, who had been suffering from kidney disease for the last eight years. Her husband is the donor.

Explaining the advantage of laproscopy and a robotic kidney transplant, at a press conference on Thursday, C. Palanivelu, Chairman, GEM Hospitals, said that the procedure was painless and the rate of recovery of the patient and donor were faster, as compared to a regular transplant.

“With minimal invasive surgery, the chances of the patient getting a hernia is lower and immunity levels are better,” he said. He said that soon after completing surgery upon this patient, another person too was operated on . “Everything, including joining of arteries is done using robotic arms,” he added.

Swaminathan Sambandam, head of transplantation surgery, GEM Hospital said that only three key-hole sized incisions were made and one 5 cm incision was made, to remove the kidney. These surgeries are more precise, leaving patients with small scars, he said.

Prabhu Kanchi, head of nephrology and renal transplant, GEM Hospital, said it was good that the family understood the importance of the transplant and her husband had agreed to donate the organ. “We saw the kidney begin functioning on the operation table itself. The patient's kidney function (Creatnine level) improved to normal within three days,” he added.