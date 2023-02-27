Fully filling the fuel tank will not cause an explosion due to hot weather, clarify oil marketing companies in response to misinformation spreading on social media

February 27, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

With daytime temperatures in the city hitting 32-33 degrees Celsius, fake messages about fuel and the heat are doing the rounds on social media. This season too, the fake message issued in the name of State-run public sector undertaking oil marketing companies (OMCs) tells motorists to not fill their tank beyond the halfway point since it could cause it to explode. This year, a new rider has been added: open the tank once a day to let out the gas that forms.

But the OMCs have clarified that there was no need for such steps. Sources in the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said vehicle manufacturers took into account ambient temperature conditions and performance requirements while designing the automobiles. “They put in enough safety factors to ensure such incidents do not happen. The maximum volume specified in the fuel tank for petrol/diesel vehicles is no exception to this. It is, therefore, perfectly safe to fill the fuel in vehicles up to the full limit as specified by the manufacturer irrespective of the season,” the company source said.

Increase in mileage

It is enough if motorists fill their tanks up to the automatic cut-off as detected by the sensor in the fuel nozzle. Moreover, filling the tank would indirectly increase your mileage in petrol vehicles because the evaporation within the tank would be less when it is filled with product. This is so especially in the case of two-wheelers, another source added.

A petroleum retailer said customers should ignore such messages on social media. “The police should find out the origin of such messages that cause unnecessary panic among the public. If you open the tank it will only lead to more evaporation and to dust entering the tank unnecessarily. Fuel tanks should be opened only for refuelling or by authorised personnel during vehicle service,” he said.