Full-fledged suburban services from tomorrow

To cater to increasing passenger demands, Southern Railway will operate full-fledged suburban train services from January 4, like in pre-COVID times.

660 services

A press release issued by the Chennai Division of Southern Railway said a total of 660 services would be operated across all the four sections to meet the increased demand and to maintain social distancing measures.

However, the common public would not be allowed to board the trains during the morning and evening peak hours.

The Southern Railway has been increasing the suburban train services in phases, with the last additional services of 90 trains introduced from December 28.