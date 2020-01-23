Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day parade on Kamarajar Road

Rehearsal for Republic Day Parade and celebration took place on Thursday morning here on Kamarajar Road off Marina Beach.

The rehearsal started at 7 am at Light House and proceeded towards Gandhi Square and beyond taking the route the actual parade and celebration will take on January 26, according to the Chennai City Police officials.

Uniformed personnel of defence establishments, all police units, Fire and Rescue Services, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers participated in the rehearsal programme. Teams from schools and colleges performed cultural programmes at the venue.

Traffic on Kamarajar Road-- from Light House to Napier Bridge-- was restricted till the rehearsal was over. The City Traffic Police has already announced traffic diversion to be implemented on Republic Day which falls on Sunday.

Director General of Police J.K.Tripathy, Chennai City Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan and other officers reviewed arrangements.