Chennai

Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day parade on Kamarajar Road

Rehearsal for Republic Day Parade on Marina Beach Road on Thursday morning. Photo

Rehearsal for Republic Day Parade on Marina Beach Road on Thursday morning. Photo   | Photo Credit: S.R. Ragunathan

more-in

Uniformed personnel of defence establishments, all police units, Fire and Rescue Services, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers participated

Rehearsal for Republic Day Parade and celebration took place on Thursday morning here on Kamarajar Road off Marina Beach.

The rehearsal started at 7 am at Light House and proceeded towards Gandhi Square and beyond taking the route the actual parade and celebration will take on January 26, according to the Chennai City Police officials.

Uniformed personnel of defence establishments, all police units, Fire and Rescue Services, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers participated in the rehearsal programme. Teams from schools and colleges performed cultural programmes at the venue.

Traffic on Kamarajar Road-- from Light House to Napier Bridge-- was restricted till the rehearsal was over. The City Traffic Police has already announced traffic diversion to be implemented on Republic Day which falls on Sunday.

Director General of Police J.K.Tripathy, Chennai City Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan and other officers reviewed arrangements.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 11:35:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/full-dress-rehearsal-for-republic-day-parade-on-kamarajar-road/article30631587.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY