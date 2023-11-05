Full-body scanners to be installed in Chennai airport next year

November 05, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai airport may get full-body scanners next year, which can reduce wait times at the security checkpoint.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said it would not only facilitate quicker clearance of flyers but would also ensure enhanced security for the airport. The new integrated terminal had already been designed to accommodate these scanners, and when they would be installed, the time taken for security check would come down considerably, officials added.

The Public Investment Board had only recently approved the procurement of full-body scanners for four airports at four major locations, including Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, and Goa. “The process to purchase these scanners for Chennai airport is already on. The headquarters in New Delhi is taking care of it. We will receive it at the earliest,” an official said.

Officials said they were expecting 10 scanners initially, which would be used to for the international terminal at first. These scanners will come in the place of the Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD). In total, Chennai airport would get about 19-20 scanners.

“This is the latest technology, and the screening done by these scanners will be meticulous. Even after that, if authorities are not satisfied, then they can screen the passenger separately,” another official said. Though the system was to be implemented last year, there has been a delay and it is being taken up for implementation now, he added.

