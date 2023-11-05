HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Full-body scanners to be installed in Chennai airport next year

The new integrated terminal had already been designed to accommodate these scanners, and they will be put to use in the international terminal at first, say officials

November 05, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The full-body scanners are expected to reduce wait times at security checkpoints. Photo: File

The full-body scanners are expected to reduce wait times at security checkpoints. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Chennai airport may get full-body scanners next year, which can reduce wait times at the security checkpoint.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said it would not only facilitate quicker clearance of flyers but would also ensure enhanced security for the airport. The new integrated terminal had already been designed to accommodate these scanners, and when they would be installed, the time taken for security check would come down considerably, officials added.

The Public Investment Board had only recently approved the procurement of full-body scanners for four airports at four major locations, including Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, and Goa. “The process to purchase these scanners for Chennai airport is already on. The headquarters in New Delhi is taking care of it. We will receive it at the earliest,” an official said.

Officials said they were expecting 10 scanners initially, which would be used to for the international terminal at first. These scanners will come in the place of the Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD). In total, Chennai airport would get about 19-20 scanners.

“This is the latest technology, and the screening done by these scanners will be meticulous. Even after that, if authorities are not satisfied, then they can screen the passenger separately,” another official said. Though the system was to be implemented last year, there has been a delay and it is being taken up for implementation now, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.