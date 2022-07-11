Fulfil pay-related demands immediately, govt. doctors association demands

DASE is demanding pay Band-4 for govt. doctors who completed 13 years

The Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) has urged the State government to fulfil the long-pending pay and promotion-related demands of the government doctors immediately.

G.R. Ravindranath, general secretary, DASE, said that as per the Government Order 354, government doctors should be given pay Band-4 at the start of 13 years of their service or at least 14 years as agreed during the talks held with all doctors associations.

Government Order 293, which proposed grant of allowances, only created divisions among doctors as it brought in definitions of scarce and non-scarce specialities for grant of post graduate allowance. Only those who had studied a particular speciality would receive a specific allowance without taking service seniority into consideration, he said and urged the government to scrap GO 293.

He said the intake of foreign medical graduates for internships should be increased from 7.5% to 20%. To put forward this demand to the National Medical Commission, Union and State governments, a demonstration would be held on Tuesday, he said in a press release.