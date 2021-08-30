Fulfil govt. employees’ demands, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI

30 August 2021 01:32 IST

Financial situation shouldn’t be cited as a reason, he says

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Sunday said the State government should not use the difficult financial situation to dismiss the demands of teachers, government staff, doctors, and guest lecturers.

In a statement, he said some long-pending demands of the government staff were justified and all parties had endorsed them.

While the Central government was also facing a financial crunch, it honoured its commitment to its staff.

Tamil Nadu should increase the DA and implement old pension scheme, he said. Doctors had been demanding that their salary be increased after they put in 5, 9, 11, 12 years of service. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had agreed to it at a policy level.

The PMK leader also also demanded that 4,084 guest lecturers in government arts and science colleges should be made permanent.