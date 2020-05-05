Chennai

Fuel outlets to work longer hours

Fuel outlets on highways are likely to remain open 24x7 and those outside containment zones till 5 p.m.

A decision regarding extending timings for fuel outlets is to be taken shortly, according to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Executive Director P. Jayadevan.

Till Sunday, petrol pumps functioned till 1 p.m. but after the government relaxed lockdown norms, a section of pumps were open till 5 p.m. However, dealers said at many places the police were not permitting them beyond 1 p.m. “We have been following instructions from the respective district administrations,” said a dealer.

A dealer said that despite being open till 5 p.m., there was no significant improvement in sale. The figure has remained the same 10%-20%. “There has not been much traffic on the road despite the relaxation of conditions,” said a dealer

