Fuel outlets in T.N. to accept ₹2,000 notes till RBI deadline

May 28, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association (TNPDA) has urged customers not to believe messages on social media that fuel outlets are accepting ₹2,000 denomination notes only if motorists refuel for that value. The notes will be accepted till the RBI deadline for exchanging them, it said.

Association State president K.P. Murali said several fake messages were doing the rounds and the association planned to lodge a complaint with the cybercrime cell about the same. Various government departments are questioning the veracity of the messages.

“We have written to the RBI seeking a direction to banks to provide required change to petroleum dealers, who remit ₹2,000 notes. When customers fill fuel for small amounts, we have to give them change. We cannot tell them not to bring high denomination notes for small quantities of fuel. There are practical difficulties that we face,” he said.  

The association has asked dealers to ensure they write down details of ₹2,000 notes while accepting them. “We have told them not to accept more than the transaction value,” he added. 

