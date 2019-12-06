Fuel dealers not to sell petrol in plastic bottles

The Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association (TNPDA) has advised dealers not to give petrol in plastic bottles to customers. It has asked them to paste notices in outlets saying that petrol would not be sold to those bringing plastic bottles.

TNPDA president K.P. Murali said that according to Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation rules, they were allowed to sell fuel either by supplying directly to vehicle tanks or in 200 litre containers.

“The containers like cans or drums are for use in generators at the customer’s place, and we can supply a maximum 2,400 litres. If lesser quantity of petrol is to be sold, we can do so in aluminium containers. We are also not supposed to sell in one tank of 2,000 litre capacity,” he explained.

Mr. Murali said that after the Telengana incident in which a vet was murdered and the accused had purchased petrol in a PET bottle, the police in that State was considering action against the dealer and the salesman in the fuel outlet.

‘Not fair’

“It is not fair to take action against those who sold the item. Many times customers come to us carrying bottles and if we dont sell fuel, situations arise. Some customers pick fights with the fuel boys. Now if the customers press too much, we are asking dealers to take ID proofs,” he said. Though there is no rule about sale of fuel in PET bottles or smaller containers in the Marketing and Discipline Guidelines of oil companies, they advise dealers not to sell in PET bottles.