Fruits market will be reopened soon

It will move to Koyambedu in November

The fruits wholesale market is likely to be shifted back to the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex from Madhavaram in the first week of November.

This was decided at a meeting between representatives of the Federation of All Associations of Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex and officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority on Saturday. Since May, the fruits wholesale traders have been functioning out of a temporary market in Madhavaram.

D. Rajasekaran, the federation’s president, said, “The officials have assured us that the fruits wholesale market will be reopened in the first week of November. The announcement on reopening the fruits and vegetables semi-wholesale shops and flower market will be made in the first week of November.”

Semi-wholesalers recently held a protest, demanding that the government reopen the shops as they had been out of business for several months. Flower merchants also wanted the wholesale shops to be shifted to Koyambedu as the temporary market functioning out of Vanagaram had turned slushy due to rain. Several retailers found it difficult to walk through the muddy market to make festival purchases on Saturday.

T. Sivakumar, a wholesale marigold merchant, said, “The market had double the usual number of visitors on Saturday, and it became congested in the morning.”

Flowers sold for double the rate in the wholesale market due to demand and fewer arrivals following heavy rain. Marigold and roses were sold for ₹200-₹250 a kg. A. Manohar, a flower wholesaler, said the merchants were now spread across various areas, including Maduravoyal and Badrian Street and Parrys’ Corner. Jasmine was the costliest and sold for ₹1,000 a kg.