Fruit vendor murdered by a five-member gang in Kodungaiyur
They picked a fight with the victim before committing the crime, say police
The Kodungaiyur police are searching for a gang of five persons in connection with the murder of a 51-year-old fruit shop vendor on Sunday night.
A police official of Kodungaiyur station said Gopi was running a fruit shop in Muthamizh Nagar. Aravind and Anand, who have a shop near Gopi’s, used to have regular arguments with the victim.
On Sunday evening, the two brothers, along with three persons, picked a fight with Gopi, killed him and ran away. Gopi’s wife Latha, who tried to intervene, also sustained knife wounds, and has been admitted in a private hospital.
The Kodungaiyur police reached the murder spot and sent the body to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. The search is on for the accused.
