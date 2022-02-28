Chennai

Fruit vendor murdered by a five-member gang in Kodungaiyur

The Kodungaiyur police are searching for a gang of five persons in connection with the murder of a 51-year-old fruit shop vendor on Sunday night.

A police official of Kodungaiyur station said Gopi was running a fruit shop in Muthamizh Nagar. Aravind and Anand, who have a shop near Gopi’s, used to have regular arguments with the victim.

On Sunday evening, the two brothers, along with three persons, picked a fight with Gopi, killed him and ran away. Gopi’s wife Latha, who tried to intervene, also sustained knife wounds, and has been admitted in a private hospital.

The Kodungaiyur police reached the murder spot and sent the body to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. The search is on for the accused.


