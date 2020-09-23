Fruit, vegetable traders demand tax waiver

CHENNAI

23 September 2020 23:45 IST

They want all retail and wholesale shops at Koyambedu market to be opened on September 28

Property tax and professional tax must be waived off for all shops for at least a year as the traders had suffered loss due to the pandemic and lockdown period.

This was one of the demands raised at the meeting organised by the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu in the city on Tuesday.

Members of the traders’ body demanded that wholesale fruits and flowers shops and vegetable retail section should be reopened along with the wholesale vegetable wing on September 28 at Koyambedu market complex. At present, only the foodgrains section has been reopened in the market after nearly four months.

They wanted an extension for renewal of traders’ licence till March next year. Complaining of harassment, the members wanted the State government to take steps against sealing shops in violation of regulations.

The charter of demands include allowing renewal of licence by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India through online and allowing vehicles carrying goods to operate without much hassles.