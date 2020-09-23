Fruit, vegetable traders demand tax waiver

Property tax and professional tax must be waived off for all shops for at least a year as the traders had suffered loss due to the pandemic and lockdown period.
This was one of the demands raised at the meeting organised by the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu in the city on Tuesday.
Members of the traders’ body demanded that wholesale fruits and flowers shops and vegetable retail section should be reopened along with the wholesale vegetable wing on September 28 at Koyambedu market complex. At present, only the foodgrains section has been reopened in the market after nearly four months.
They wanted an extension for renewal of traders’ licence till March next year. Complaining of harassment, the members wanted the State government to take steps against sealing shops in violation of regulations.
The charter of demands include allowing renewal of licence by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India through online and allowing vehicles carrying goods to operate without much hassles.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath