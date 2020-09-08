Fruit merchants seek nod to reopen stalls

Delegation makes appeal to CM

The fruits section must be opened along with the wholesale vegetable section that is set to be opened on September 28 at Koyambedu. This was one of the demands put forth by representatives from traders’ organisations to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during a meeting in the city on Monday.

Members of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu and Federation of All Traders’ Associations of Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex met the Chief Minister and requested him to reopen vegetable markets across the city.

The State government had announced reopening of wholesale food grains and vegetables sections in Koyambedu on September 18 and September 28 respectively. The government had announced that other markets would be opened in a phased manner.

‘Provide relief’

The State government must provide ₹10 lakh as compensation to families of traders who died of COVID-19. It must allow commercial establishments, particularly eateries, to function till 10 p.m., said traders leader A.M. Vikramaraja

The other demands include waiver of property tax of establishments in the hospitality sector till March 2021 and opening of weekly markets and fish and meat markets across the State, said the press release.