ADVERTISEMENT

Frontline workers involved in flood-related work in T.N. to be given chemoprophylaxis for leptospirosis

Published - October 16, 2024 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

All frontline workers and staff involved in emergency response measures in flood-related field activities should be given a single dosage of 200 mg doxycycline as chemoprophylaxis for leptospirosis. This included sanitary workers in local bodies and media persons, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has said.

The directorate has instructed all District Health Officers, City Health Officers and Municipal Health Officers to distribute the drug to all frontline workers and staff involved in flood-related field activities.

As a part of post-flood response efforts, the Health Department is implementing prevention and control measures. To prevent occurrence of communicable diseases particularly leptospirosis, the directorate has instructed provision of a single dose of 200 mg doxycycline as chemoprophylaxis. If high risk exposure persists for more than a week, the same chemoprophylaxis schedule should be repeated after one week. However, it should not be administered for more than six weeks, the directorate has said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US