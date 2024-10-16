Frontline workers involved in flood-related work in T.N. to be given chemoprophylaxis for leptospirosis

All frontline workers and staff involved in emergency response measures in flood-related field activities should be given a single dosage of 200 mg doxycycline as chemoprophylaxis for leptospirosis. This included sanitary workers in local bodies and media persons, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has said.

The directorate has instructed all District Health Officers, City Health Officers and Municipal Health Officers to distribute the drug to all frontline workers and staff involved in flood-related field activities.

As a part of post-flood response efforts, the Health Department is implementing prevention and control measures. To prevent occurrence of communicable diseases particularly leptospirosis, the directorate has instructed provision of a single dose of 200 mg doxycycline as chemoprophylaxis. If high risk exposure persists for more than a week, the same chemoprophylaxis schedule should be repeated after one week. However, it should not be administered for more than six weeks, the directorate has said.