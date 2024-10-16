GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Frontline workers involved in flood-related work in T.N. to be given chemoprophylaxis for leptospirosis

Published - October 16, 2024 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

All frontline workers and staff involved in emergency response measures in flood-related field activities should be given a single dosage of 200 mg doxycycline as chemoprophylaxis for leptospirosis. This included sanitary workers in local bodies and media persons, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has said.

The directorate has instructed all District Health Officers, City Health Officers and Municipal Health Officers to distribute the drug to all frontline workers and staff involved in flood-related field activities.

As a part of post-flood response efforts, the Health Department is implementing prevention and control measures. To prevent occurrence of communicable diseases particularly leptospirosis, the directorate has instructed provision of a single dose of 200 mg doxycycline as chemoprophylaxis. If high risk exposure persists for more than a week, the same chemoprophylaxis schedule should be repeated after one week. However, it should not be administered for more than six weeks, the directorate has said.

Published - October 16, 2024 09:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.