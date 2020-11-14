Frontline workers celebrate Deepavali in Government Medical College

CHENNAI

14 November 2020 00:46 IST

The Chennai Food Bank organised Deepavali celebrations for frontline COVID-19 warriors at the Government Medical College, Omandurar Government Estate, Chennai, this week.

According to a press release, the event was organised in the presence of Dean Jayanthi, who launched the distribution of 1,500 sweet boxes to doctors and frontline workers of the hospital. Chennai Food Bank, managed by The Rajasthan Youth Association Madras Metro Trust, celebrated the festival on November 10 and 11 at the hospital.

Doctors, nurses, paramedical and support staff, housekeeping and security personnel participated.

