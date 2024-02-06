ADVERTISEMENT

Frontier Lifeline Hospital holds paediatric cardiology conference

February 06, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The event had lectures on the significance of MRI in cardiology, shedding light on its pivotal role in diagnosis and treatment planning

The Hindu Bureau

Participants at the paediatric cardiology conference organised by Frontier Lifeline Hospital. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Several doctors and medical postgraduates attended the paediatric conference on advancements in medicine cardiology held by Frontier Lifeline Hospital in Chennai. As the keynote speaker, Shelby Kutty, a distinguished paediatric cardiologist from John Hopkins, addressed the transformative impact of machine learning in paediatric cardiology. K.S. Moorthy, senior paediatric cardiologist, shared insights from his vast experience in complex surgeries.

Participants delivered lectures on the significance of MRI in cardiology, shedding light on its pivotal role in diagnosis and treatment planning. They also discussed foetal echocardiography and its crucial role in prenatal diagnosis and intervention planning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US