Frontier Lifeline Hospital holds paediatric cardiology conference

The event had lectures on the significance of MRI in cardiology, shedding light on its pivotal role in diagnosis and treatment planning

February 06, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at the paediatric cardiology conference organised by Frontier Lifeline Hospital.

Participants at the paediatric cardiology conference organised by Frontier Lifeline Hospital. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Several doctors and medical postgraduates attended the paediatric conference on advancements in medicine cardiology held by Frontier Lifeline Hospital in Chennai. As the keynote speaker, Shelby Kutty, a distinguished paediatric cardiologist from John Hopkins, addressed the transformative impact of machine learning in paediatric cardiology. K.S. Moorthy, senior paediatric cardiologist, shared insights from his vast experience in complex surgeries.

Participants delivered lectures on the significance of MRI in cardiology, shedding light on its pivotal role in diagnosis and treatment planning. They also discussed foetal echocardiography and its crucial role in prenatal diagnosis and intervention planning.

