From traffic woes to corporate culture, stand-up comedians capture the essence of Chennai at The Hindu Stand-up Show

Updated - August 24, 2024 06:59 am IST

Published - August 24, 2024 06:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The stand-up comedians who performed at the event.

The stand-up comedians who performed at the event. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Chennai’s well-known comedians took the stage for “The Hindu Stand-Up Show” on Friday evening at The Music Academy, presenting a humorous take on the ups and downs of the life in the city. The event featured stand-up acts by Badava Gopi, Mervyn Rozario, Praveen Kumar, Rajmohan, Ramkumar Natarajan, and Vikram Arul Vidyapathi aka Vikkals Vikram.

Mervyn Rozario opened the show with jokes about Chennai’s infamous traffic, including the latest red heart traffic signal. Praveen Kumar followed, humorously tackling the challenges of house hunting and reminiscing about the nostalgic MGR era. Ramkumar Natarajan shared his gratitude to Chennai’s thriving IT sector and wrapped up his set with a witty take on corporate culture. Vikkals Vikram kept the momentum going with relatable jokes about the modern family dynamics in Chennai, while Rajmohan, also the curator of the show, had his set focused on motivation. Rounding off the night on a high note, range of mimicry in Badava Gopi’s set left the audience in fits of laughter.

Vasanthi S and Sridharan K, a couple who came to watch the show, said, “We saw the newspaper today and immediately booked the show with no expectations. It happened to be the best because it was a riot of laughter. We have been actively following The Hindu Made of Chennai, and went to moonlight cinema last week too,” they said.

The Hindu Made of Chennai stand-up show was in association with Acko. The Hindu Festival of Chennai is done in partnership with Greater Chennai Corporation, Namma Marina, Greater Chennai Traffic Police, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, Associate partners: Ather and UP Tourism, Happiness partner: On The Streets of Chennai, Radio partner: Big FM

