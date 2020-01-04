From town criers of Old Madras to village assistants of Smart Chennai

On Velachery Main Road, in Selaiyur, the office of village administrative officer is set on a parcel of land roughly measuring 10 cents. On its premises, right outside the office, there are two makeshift “concrete benches” whose significance is hard to guess.

Oral history has it that these “concrete benches” were once “concrete pillars”. Along with a pair of clamps, these pillars had once served a singular purpose.

Stray cattle that had walked roughshod over paddy fields in the village would be impounded, and kept tied to these pillars.

The village head would instruct one of the three town criers to take care of the cattle by providing them with feed and water spending out of his own pocket, till the owner of the cattle paid the required fine to the village head, and also reimbursed the town crier for the expenses he took on himself to keep the cattle adequately cared-for.

This is said to have been a practice followed well over a hundred years ago. Since then, a lot of water has flowed under the bridge, and there is no need to have people beating the drums and raising a clangour to make announcements. Public announcement systems fixed on a moving vehicle serve the purpose very well.

Symbols of change

And, in a sense, these pillars serve as symbols of change, one that has altered the role of the town-criers.

The pillars are now used as seating arrangement. Across Tamil Nadu, erstwhile town criers have long been re-designated as village assistants.

While their portfolio would have become wider, they however continue to perform the duty of a making public announcements, but in an entirely different manner.

“Even now, a few old time residents in the village inform us (village assistants) about the day-to-day developments in the neighbourhood,” says 50-year-old D. Ravi, the village assistant of Selaiyur revenue village, one of the 24 revenue villages under Tambaram taluk in Chengalpattu district, which was bifurcated from Kancheepuram district recently.

In the past, town criers, would be among the first, beyond the family circle, to know of any birth, death, marriage, missing of people, thefts and fire breakouts. They would also get to know about the establishment of new shops or public buildings in the village. They would be the eyes and ears of the government at the village level.

Interactions continue

As village assistants, they continue to have a bird's eye view of what is happening in the locality and this means they interact closely with residents. Most of the village assistants are local residents, living in the neighbourhood for generations.

The village assistant, D. Ravi, is from Selaiyur village. His father, S. Dharman, was one of the town criers in the village for more than three decades.

Bridging the gap

During British times, town-criers are said to have been used more extensively for announcement of government orders and schemes to the public. They would also have to communicate day-to-day developments in the village to officials. In that sense, they would be the bridge between residents and officials.

Proclamations, local by-laws and market days would also all proclaimed by the town crier with a drum to draw their attention.

In Tamil Nadu, the role of a town crier had been changing over the years, from a key public announcer to a ceremonial crier at annual grievances meeting, called Jamapanthi at the district level.

The functions

In pre-Independent India, every village in Tamil Nadu would have a minimum of three town criers. They would have a common title “Thalaiyadi” (village headsman). However, each of the three town criers would be tasked with a specific function.

One function was related irrigating farm lands, with the town-crier’s job involving maintaining the waterbodies in the village and releasing water from check dams for cultivation, after getting the nod from his higher-ups in the village.

He was responsible for any leakage and theft of water from the waterbodies in the village.

Another function had to do with small construction work assigned by the village heads, ensuring the upkeep of drains, an informing the higher-ups about the day-to-day happenings in the village.

The third important function was that of supervising the work being carried out by the other town criers.

Reduced numbers

Over the years, the roles of town criers have changed, their numbers have reduced. During the 1980s, from three town criers, the number was reduced to one in many villages.

In 1995, they were re-designated as village assistants.

Changing titles

The names of town criers have changed from “Thalaiyadi”, to “Grama Kavalan”, to “Village Writer” and finally “Village Assistant”.

For many decades, since the times of the British, the title and office of the town crier was conferred on people on hereditary basis, as a family member is expected to have learnt the nuances of the job from their forbears.

However, after re-designation as village assistants, direct recruitment through competitive examinations is being carried out. This system of recruitment is in place for many years now.

Despite better communication facilities, the role of a town crier is still essential at least at the level of field staff, as it helps the government machinery establish a communication link with the people of a

village.

“During emergencies, we still perform the role of a town crier to alert residents about the possibility of danger. Even now, we inform residents about public grievances meetings and other government events in the village,” says M. Kannan, village assistant for Sembakkam revenue village.