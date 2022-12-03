From taking free tuitions to holding skill development courses, this transwoman goes an extra mile to help poor children

December 03, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

It is half past five in the evening. On a narrow lane, off the busy Old Mahabalipuram Road, a bunch of children sit in silence. Some are learning to write alphabet, some teens learning Tamil grammar and a few others trying to crack math problems under the watchful eyes of their teacher Smiley Thabu.

Say hello to 29-year-old Thabu, a transwoman postgraduate who has been teaching the children from underprivileged families for free.

“Parents of most of these children in our neighbourhood work at construction sites. I found that many of them struggled with their daily lessons and needed help. So, for over a decade now, I have been taking free classes for them,” she adds.

Through the NGO, Siragugalai Tharugirom Parandhu Sellungal (we’ll provide the wings, you fly) that she runs, Thabhu says she regularly conducts sensitisation programmes for schoolteachers. “With experience, I have realised that schoolteachers need to have heightened awareness as they handle hundreds of children. They should be sensitised and be taught to identify and stop any form of harassment that LGBTQ children face,” she adds.

Family acceptance and support plays a huge role in changing the life of a transperson, she says. “Unlike several members of our community who are ostracised by their family members after they come out, mine accepted me for who I am and urged me to complete my graduation and postgraduation too. They wanted me to be a role model for these children here and in society,” she adds.

Transgender persons continue to face stigma and discrimination everywhere — from school to work place. “I work for many social causes yet I continue to grapple with these issues even today,” she adds.

This apart, she organises skill development programmes, takes spoken English classes from time to time and self-defence training for girls. “We try to identify the skills of each child, be it music, drawing or dance and arrange classes for them. After all, even little efforts that we take now can transform their lives tomorrow,” she says.