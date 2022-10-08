From Shenoy Nagar rink to the international stage

Natalia Johnson and Aditya S

Eighteen-year-old Natalia Johnson seems to be at ease balancing a bachelor’s programme in arts at Stella Maris College and performing as an artistic roller skater.

Recently, she returned from the 2022 National Games in Gujarat winning silver in “Couple Dance”.

Aditya S who is pursuing mechanical engineering from SSN College of Engineering is her partner in this sport.

The two are also one of the probables for the 2022 Asian Games to be held in China.

“Of the three pairs from India who have been shortlisted, two will be selected for the event in China,” says Natalia, who regularly practises at the Shenoy Nagar skating rink after college hours.

Initiated into the sport at a young age, Natalia first got interested in dance watching students learn at the daycare-cum-after-school activity centre where she was a pre-schooler. Seeing her dance moves, her aunt introduced Natalia to artistic roller skating when she was 10, with Aaron Saldhana being her first coach.

“In the first year itself, I went for national events,” says the alumni of Good Shepherd School.

Brief stints in gymnasium, western dance and other extra-curricular activities shaped her.

Since 2018, Natalia has been on a roll – both in solo and in doubles.

Her greatest achievements include winning gold in solo dance at the 2019 and 2020 National Roller Skating Championships; and silver in couple dance at the 2021 National Roller Skating Championship.

Last year, she also moved to the senior category.

“In 2021, I was selected for the World Roller Skating Championship at Paraguay, a prestigious platform, but could not go due to the pandemic,” says the Kilpauk resident.

Figure skaters from Italy and Portugal players are among her role models.

“Once I am intrigued by a dance move, I try to improvise upon it to suit me,” says Natalia, who is a fan of world champion Natalia Baldizzone from Spain.

The Roller Skating Federation of India also supports players by bringing international trainers to coach them.

How does she balance studies and skating? Natalia says skating helped her with studies.

“A day before my Board examinations, I was on the rink. It helps me concentrate better,” says Natalia, giggling over the phone.