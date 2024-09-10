From plushies to anime: toy vendors take the leap in Chennai

In Chennai, vendors have long been known for selling teddy bears, Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, and other soft toys. But a new wave of anime-themed merchandise is taking over, appealing to customers young and old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Japan’s anime and manga culture — through shows and comics — has had a steady following in the city for years, and now figurines from popular series are creating quite a buzz. Several local vendors have quickly picked up on this trend. “We have stocked up Naruto, One Piece, Dragon Ball, and Blue Lock anime among the usual kids’ show character toys,” says Nagoor Meeran, who runs a roadside toy shop at Pondy Bazaar. “More customers started visiting us after reels featuring our shop began trending among anime fans in Chennai. Even some students studying abroad had their parents pick up a Naruto figurine from us,” he says.

As the toy-seller speaks, another customer arrives at his pushcart. Vigneshwaran, who works in an information technology company, is a lifelong manga enthusiast. “I have got emotionally attached to what I read in the manga because it connects to real-life scenarios. The characters grow alongside you. I already have Luffy, the main character of One Piece, but I am here to see if they have more figurines,” he says, browsing through the collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rakesh, another vendor at T. Nagar, has also tapped into the anime trend. “I used to sell plushies and toy cars for children, but a wholesale shop in Mumbai told me about the rising interest in anime figurines and miniatures,” he says. Among his popular toys are figures from anime and manga: Naruto and Jujutsu Kaisen. “There is so much demand for the specific Naruto Uzumaki character. I was initially hesitant to stock up on anime characters, but they are moving,” he adds.

Anime here to stay

Mr. Meeran’s pushcart business initially focused on selling T-shirts, but the shift to anime has been a success. “When we started, I realised that anime is here to stay. I even learned about the different characters and began watching anime myself to understand our customer requests and conversations better,” he says. Mr. Rakesh, too, has plans of expanding his anime collection. “A young father came by to buy a plushie for his child and ended up purchasing a Naruto figurine for himself. He was surprised to see anime characters in my shop,” he says.

Contrary to the belief that anime is just for teenagers, Mr. Meeran says the fan base spans across age groups. “One of our loyal customers is a 51-year-old who has been buying anime figurines for nine months since the shop transitioned to anime,” he says. “It just shows how anime resonates with people of all ages in Chennai.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.