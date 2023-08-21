From foot patrol to a modern fleet of cars, police transportation has come a long way

August 21, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST

The Madras Police, rechristened more recently as the Greater Chennai Police, has travelled its history from foot patrol to iron-rim bicycles, high-speed four wheelers and all-terrain vehicles. Like the evolution in the design of the vehicles, the police department has also evolved in its methods of handling cases.

Around 1870, the foot-runner police lineage migrated to the use of bicycles, and the term Bicycle Police Runner evolved. Then people used to call it ‘Seemai Vandi’. The cycle was mainly used in the plains, where at least pathways existed to navigate. In the rest of the terrain, the cycle became a burden for them. But since its introduction, it has been a good ally for the police, keeping vigil over vast areas of the city. Later, local additions were made to the basic frame of the cycle to suit their culture and function. The most common addition is a waterproof tin box at the rear to store all belongings and a letter holder with a spring clip in the front to hold tools like lathis.

An essential part

The cycle remains an essential part of the police’s work until this hour in remote areas. Interestingly, the first set of cycles hit the shores of India from England in the late 1800s. The first 300 of them were put into government service, especially among the police, postal, and health departments.

The Mounted Branch was also an integral part of policing in the city. The branch could be traced to 1670, when a horse contingent was established by Provincial Governor Sir William Langdon. In 1780, sergeants were recruited as the Governor’s guards. In 1800, the term Mounted Police Branch came into force during the tenure of Walter Grant, Superintendent of Police. Back then, only horses were used by the police for commuting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Until the 1970s, police personnel conducted patrolling by foot, bicycle, or mounted horses, while a few high-ranking officers used cars for commuting. Later, they used a large vehicle that was painted with colour for patrolling.

Vital role in handling traffic

Rapid urbanisation and industrialisation have led to an explosion in the number of road accidents. But, from regulating the transportation of lighter vehicles like cycles in the 1900s to heavy motor vehicles in the 21st century, the police department has played a vital role in handling traffic in the city and also added to its force modern vehicles for patrolling and commuting purposes. It was during the 1970s that the traffic branch of Chennai City Police used Enfield Motorcycles.

In 1996, the city police acquired a riot control vehicle, which was designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The vehicle could carry about 25 personnel and has two special provisions for electrically firing teargas shells from its top in any direction. The vehicle carries a multitone siren and a panel of emergency lights at the top.

In 2006, Korean carmaker Hyundai Motors India presented 100 Hyundai Accent cars to the Chennai city police. Subsequently, patrolling took on a different dimension with the introduction of multi-utility vehicles, including Toyota Innova and Mahindra Bolero vehicles.

Now, the Tamil Nadu Police has 860 buses or lorries, 1880 minibuses or vans, 6362 cars or jeeps, 10877 motorcycles including all terrain vehicles, and 603 special vehicles, including riot control vehicles and wreckers. A sizable portion of this is the fleet of the Greater Chennai City Police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.