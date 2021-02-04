From February 8, cases will also be heard in hybrid mode

Panel also decides to expand functioning of physical courts

The Madras High Court has decided to introduce hybrid mode of functioning from February 8. Lawyers willing to attend physical court would be allowed to do so. The unwilling lawyers, representing other parties in a case, would be permitted to argue through virtual mode.

The hybrid mode would be in addition to the existing options of listing the cases either before the physical court, if all lawyers representing various parties in a case were agreeable to it, or before the virtual court if any of the advocates had reservations over attending physical court.

High Court’s administrative committee comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justices R. Subbiah, M. Sathyanarayanan, N. Kirubakaran, M.M. Sundresh, T.S. Sivagnanam and M. Duraiswamy had taken the decision after holding deliberations on the current COVID-19 situation.

According to a notification issued by Registrar General C. Kumarappan on Wednesday, the committee had also decided to expand the existing functioning of physical courts by taking up all final hearing matters on writ, criminal and civil sides.

“Matters other than final hearing cases, including motions and bail applications, will be heard on the hybrid mode… but appearance in physical form in non-final hearing matters will be an exception and not the rule,” the notification clarified.

The court also laid down a Standard Operating Procedure to be followed by the lawyers and ordered that law clerks, interns, law students, litigants, non-registered advocate clerks and relatives of those appearing as parties-in-person would not be allowed inside the court. A decision on permitting the lawyers to access their chambers and bar association libraries would be taken in the last week of February. The advocates’ canteen alone could function with limited menu and by following COVID-19 protocols, it added.