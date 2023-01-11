From exotic animals to drugs, Chennai Customs makes numerous seizures at Chennai airport

January 11, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

From exotic species like Albino Porcupines to an antique bronze Buddha statue, Chennai Customs made a host of seizures including wildlife species, gold, foreign currency and drugs in the last one year at Chennai airport.

Between January and December 2022, there were 11 cases where the Customs officials held passengers who attempted to smuggle in wildlife species and five persons were arrested, according to a press release. Albino Porcupine, White Lipped Tamarin and Red Chested Tamarin Monkey, Leucistic Sugar Glider, De Brazza Monkey, King Snakes, Ball Pythons and Aldabra Tortoises were found inside passenger baggage. The animals which were brought into the city mostly from Bangkok, Thailand, were detained under the Wildlife Protection Act.

“There is a niche crowd in the city which wants to have these exotic species as pets at home. These are expensive and these persons want it at home. After we seize these animals, we seek a clearance from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and deport them back at the earliest,” an official said.

Also, 12 persons from destinations such as Sharjah, Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, Nairobi in Kenya and Entebbe in Uganda were arrested for trying smuggle heroin, cocaine, methaqualone, ganja and MDMA. A total of 27.6 kg of narcotics worth ₹14.02 crore was seized by officials.

During the same period, the Chennai Customs officials have seized 205.8 kg of gold worth ₹94.22 crore in 293 cases and 97 persons were arrested. Officials said most of these cases were from West Asia from countries such as Dubai, Sharjah and others. There were 81 cases where they seized foreign currency estimated at ₹10.97 crore from passengers and seven of them were arrested. Officials said in most of these gold and foreign currency cases, they intercept passengers through intelligence inputs from their staff. “In some cases, we observe the passengers and if we find anything suspicious we make an inquiry and check their baggage,” he added.

Apart from these, diamond and other precious stones worth ₹1.26 crore, one bronze antique Buddha statue, cigarettes, electronics and other goods were seized.

ADVERTISEMENT