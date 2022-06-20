From becoming caregivers to making up for lost classes, students overcome many hurdles

When schools resumed in-person classes in September last year for the 2021-22 academic year, R. Tamilarasi was looking forward to getting back to studying.

“Soon after I completed Class X, the lockdown happened in 2020, and I was sent to Puducherry to live with my aunt. For the next one year, I worked at a camphor packing company there. I did not have a smartphone to attend online classes,” said the 17-year-old. In the Class XII results announced on Monday, she scored 416 marks out of 600, without having attended a single online class throughout Class XI.

“My teachers and friends were very helpful, and managed to bring me up to speed once I went back for Class XII. I had no choice but to leave the city, since my parents lost their daily-wage jobs and had no income,” she said.

From having to miss an entire academic year to looking after family members during the pandemic, students have had to cross several hurdles during the last two years. Many of them, like Tamilarasi, managed to overcome these barriers and do well in their exams.

Lack of access was a hurdle for A. Aruna as well, who belongs to a family of pavement-dwellers in Periyamedu. “Throughout Class XI, when schools remained shut, I was unable to attend online classes as we would get electricity supply in our huts only during the evenings. Our phones couldn’t hold their charge for most days,” she recalled.

When she went back to school for Class XII when in-person classes began, Aruna said she initially found it hard to manage. “As the year progressed, I caught up with my lessons, and I have scored 381 marks in the Class XII exams,” she said, adding that she was hoping to pursue a BCA.

For Sai Hariharan, a student of M.C.C. Higher Secondary School in Chetpet, who scored 531 out of 600, this January marked the beginning of a tough journey, as his mother was diagnosed with Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) and had to be hospitalised.

“As a child of a single parent, it was devastating for me, but I realised that it was my responsibility to look after her,” said the medical aspirant. While he had planned to start attending NEET coaching classes from December, financial difficulties as well as his mother’s health condition meant that he couldn’t do so for six months. “I managed to study from March, after she got better, and she was the one who motivated me. I was determined to do well in the board exams. I have now started attending classes for NEET as well, and I hope to do well,” he added.

The last two years may have been particularly hard, but they have not dampened the spirit of these students.

R. Sangamitra, who scored 400 marks, said she wants to become a civil services officer.

“I am not very content with my marks as I feel like I had put in a lot more effort. In Class XI, I didn’t have a phone. So, I used to go to my friend’s house and attend online classes with her,” she said. She hopes to pursue a degree in Commerce before attempting the civil services exam.

(With inputs from Angeline Gladdis)