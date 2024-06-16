From an isolated military hub to a residential area

Avadi, a western suburb, found a place in the Indian map after the Central government established the Heavy Vehicles Factory in the 1960s. Earlier, little was known about the localities surrounding Avadi. But the establishment of Heavy Vehicles Factory and several defence industrial units paved the way for hundreds of residents to migrate from the city and settle in and around Avadi. T. Sadagopan came to Pattabiram, which is part of Thandurai village, after his father was posted at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in 1964 at Avadi. His family settled at Pattabiram in 1969. “At that time, the village forming part of the Avadi town panchayat hardly had paved roads, piped drinking water supply, and sewers,” he recalls.

Amenities after a long wait

For several years in the 1980s, residents were requesting Pooonamallee MLA G. Ananthakrishnan for improved amenities. But no change happened until the passing of the Consumer Protection Act in 1986. On the advice of Mr. Ananthakirshnan, Thandurai Pattabiram Consumer Protection Association was formed. This marked the journey towards better amenities. The setting up of voluntary consumer organisations resulted in the creation of Tiruvallur district.

Over the years, with the help of the Pattabiram Consumer Protection Association, other civic amenities were brought in through petitions and struggles of the residents. Similar to the formation of the Tambaram Corporation, which paved the way for improved amenities in the southern suburbs, the Avadi town panchayat was upgraded as a municipality and then as a Corporation. After Avadi was elevated as a municipality, piped drinking water supply and sewer networks were provided.

The fight continues

The struggle for better amenities continues though. The demand for the construction of the flyover linking Thandurai with Chennai-Thiruvallur High Road is a case in point. The absence of a proper link to Chennai-Thiruvallur High Road resulted in the State government formulating a proposal for building a flyover at the railway level crossing near the Pattabiram siding. While the flyover is yet to be completed, other amenities have been created by the government, thanks in part to the efforts of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre, which previously was the Pattabiram Consumer Protection Association. A new bus terminus has been established. An electricity sub-station at Mittanamalli and a telephone exchange of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have also come up.

The closure of Southern Structurals Limited (SSL), a State public sector undertaking, resulted in the loss of jobs for hundreds of workers several years ago. However, on an appeal from the residents, the government constructed the Tidel Park for information technology companies on the huge land of SSL. This project has helped to create new jobs.

(As told to R. Srikanth.)

